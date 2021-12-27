Named the best New Year’s movies in history

BY Oleg Ceban
Fox News: “A Christmas Carol” and “Home Alone” are among the best New Year’s movies.

The American TV channel Fox News has published a list of the best films of all time to watch during the New Year holidays. First of all, the audience was advised to watch the animated film “A Christmas Story” (2009) by Robert Zemeckis, which tells the story of the banker and miser Ebenezer Scrooge.

The channel also recommends the film “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965), which tells the story of a hero trying to find out the true meaning of Christmas, and the movie “The Santa Clause” (1994) starring Tim Allen. In addition, the list includes “Love Actually” (2003) with Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989), “Elf” (2003), “Die Hard” (1988) and “Home Alone” (1990).

