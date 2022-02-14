Naomi Campbell showed her daughter for the first time

Last May, Naomi Campbell became a mom for the first time. The model has not shown her daughter for a long time. However, recently the star starred with the baby for the cover of British Vogue.

In an interview with the magazine, the model denied rumors about the adoption of a child. “She wasn’t adopted—she’s my child,” Naomi said. She also admitted that she had told few people that she was planning to become a mother. “I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of people who knew that I would have it,” the model said. “But she is the greatest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Earlier, Campbell told BBC HARDtalk for the first time about her daughter: “I’m very lucky, I think I just have a dream child. She’s wonderful. She is already very independent, very smart, alert and sleeps for 12 hours. She’s a good girl.”