NASA announces a competition to design a toilet for flights to Mars

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued an appeal to entrepreneurs and inventors to come up with a toilet that can handle the waste of astronauts who have to make a nine-month trip to Mars.

Traditionally, space agencies put such projects up for tenders, in which large engineering companies bid. But in recent years, NASA has increasingly turned to the leading crowdsourcing platform HeroX to find inspiration to solve emerging problems.

So this time, the agency decided to turn to ordinary inventors for help, and invited everyone to find new approaches to waste management and transformation in four categories: fecal waste, garbage, foam packaging and carbon dioxide recycling.

Each winner will receive $1,000, and some of the best ideas could be turned into future NASA technology that can go to Mars.

Future missions to and from Mars, including time on the surface of the Red Planet, could take up to three years. Current waste disposal technologies are not yet designed for such a long period. Since the logistics of ships for a Mars mission are very complex, they must be as efficient and self-sufficient as possible.

“The challenge is to come up with ideas on how to convert various waste streams into fuels and into useful materials, which can then be turned into necessary things and used several times,” said the agency representative.

It’s unlikely that a perfectly efficient cycle can be created, according to the Daily Mail, but NASA is hoping someone will come up with one that produces little to no waste.

The total prize pool is $24,000. The competition is open to persons aged 18 years from any country in the world.

Missions to Mars will be the ultimate goal of NASA’s Artemis program, which is scheduled to begin this year with an uncrewed flight around the moon.