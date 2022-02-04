NATO Secretary General: Russian aggression will have serious consequences

BY Ivan Maltsev
NATO Secretary General

Jens Stoltenberg said that the largest deployment of the Russian army in Belarus since the Cold War is taking place at the moment.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “any further aggression by Russia will have serious consequences for it and will cost it dearly.” At the same time, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance added that NATO “is still ready for a meaningful dialogue.”

Stoltenberg’s statement was made during his meeting with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at NATO headquarters on Thursday, February 3. Stoltenberg thanked the politician for the efforts of Northern Macedonia to ensure security, stability and progress on the Balkan Peninsula.

The NATO Secretary General noted that North Macedonia is part of the NATO air patrol system, in which fighter jets from Greece patrol the skies of Northern Macedonia.

Tension on the western border of Russia became one of the topics of the meeting. Kovacevski and Stoltenberg discussed Russia’s ongoing military buildup in and around Ukraine, while the Secretary General stressed that the largest deployment of the Russian army in Belarus since the Cold War is taking place now.

