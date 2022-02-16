NATO Secretary General saw no signs of de-escalation on the part of Russia

Despite Moscow’s statements about the withdrawal of some troops from Ukraine, Stoltenberg said that, apparently, the build-up of the Russian presence continues

The NATO Secretary General said that Russia appears to be increasing the presence of its troops near the borders of Ukraine.

At the same time, a day earlier, Moscow announced that it was reducing it.

Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Wednesday: “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, apparently, Russia continues to build up its military presence.”

Russia said on Tuesday that it was withdrawing some troops from the border with Ukraine after military exercises, without specifying how many troops were being withdrawn.

However, Western countries were skeptical of these statements. President Joe Biden said that the United States could not confirm the Russian statements.