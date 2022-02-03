NATO welcomed the plan to send additional U.S. troops to Europe

BY Ivan Maltsev
90 Views
NATO welcomed the plan to send additional U.S. troops to Europe

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg said that NATO is still ready for a “meaningful dialogue” with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed U.S. plans to send additional troops to Europe.

Stoltenberg said that NATO is considering sending additional combat groups to the southeast of the alliance’s territory amid tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Stoltenberg told reporters that, while preparing for possible military action by Russia, NATO is still ready for a “meaningful dialogue” and the search for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“NATO continues to call on Russia to de-escalate. Any further Russian aggression will entail serious consequences, and a high price will have to be paid for it,” he said.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send