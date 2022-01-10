Negotiations between Russia and the United States on security guarantees have ended in Geneva

They lasted more than 7.5 hours.

The Russian-American consultations on security guarantees ended in Geneva at 16:32 local time. This was reported on Monday by Bloomberg.

The Reuters news agency also reports on the completion of negotiations with reference to the Department of State.

The negotiations began on Monday at the morning so they lasted more than 7.5 hours. The meeting was held on the territory of the U.S. Permanent Mission. During the consultations, the parties took several breaks, including lunch.

On December 17, 2021, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia published draft agreements with the United States on security guarantees, as well as agreements on measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.