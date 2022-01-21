Netflix has confirmed the release of the second season of “The Squid Game”

The South Korean series has gone down in history as the most successful Netflix show.

The streaming platform Netflix has confirmed the release of the second season of the South Korean TV series “The Squid Game.” This was announced on Friday by one of the company’s executives Ted Sarandos in an online interview with journalists, which was broadcast on the Netflix Investor Relations channel on YouTube.

“Of course,” Sarandos replied when asked about the continuation of the first season of the series. “The universe of the Squid Game has just been born.”

In his opinion, the South Korean series belongs to the category of Netflix entertainment franchises that have the potential to grow beyond the streaming platform – in the form of live themed events, games and merchandise with the attributes of this video product.

At the end of 2021, the director of The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk, told CBS that he was in talks with Netflix about filming not only the second, but also the third seasons of the popular South Korean series.

“The Squid Game” has gone down in history as the most successful Netflix show. In the first four weeks after the release on September 17, viewers spent more than 1.65 billion hours watching this series. The film tells about a secret survival game in which people whose lives have reached a dead end risk their lives to get a huge cash prize.