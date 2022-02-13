Netflix intends to make a series about the case of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife

In the U.S., they are accused of stealing about $4.5 billion during a cyberattack on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

The streaming service Netflix announced its desire to screen the case of Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, who are accused in the United States of stealing about $4.5 billion during a cyberattack on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange. The corresponding statement was posted on the official website of the service.

“Netflix has ordered the production of a documentary series about an alleged laundering scheme by a married couple (Lichtenstein and Morgan) stolen cryptocurrencies worth billions of dollars in the framework of the largest criminal case on financial crimes in history,” the release says. The director of the film is supposed to be Chris Smith, known primarily as the executive producer of the crime series “Tiger King” (2020).

Ilya Lichtenstein, about whom the streaming platform wants to make a TV series, moved to the USA with his parents in 1994 and has been living there ever since. Earlier, he and his wife Heather Morgan were detained on charges of stealing about $4.5 billion during a cyberattack on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange in 2016. The court of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday allowed their release on bail, but then the court of the Metropolitan District of Columbia, where the case was transferred, suspended this decision. In the U.S., they fear that they may escape from American justice in Russia.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that it confiscated bitcoins worth the equivalent of $3.6 billion stolen during a cyberattack on Bitfinex, and the total amount of funds stolen then is estimated at $4.5 billion. It is assumed that the spouses used various methods to launder cryptocurrencies, including the creation of fictitious personalities, depositing funds to the accounts of cryptocurrency exchanges and darknet markets with their subsequent withdrawal, converting bitcoins into other forms of virtual currency, as well as the use of transaction automation programs that allow performing many operations in a short time period.