Neural network has found 400 species of bats that can carry unknown coronaviruses

Using neural networks, biologists have identified over 400 species of bats that can carry coronaviruses, which are dangerous to humans.

The authors of the new study from the University of Oklahoma examined animals that can infect humans with coronaviruses. Previously, researchers found that such pathogens are present in populations of bats and other wild animals in Russia, the United States, Cambodia, Switzerland and other countries.

This means that it depends on the contacts of humans and these animals whether or not new pandemics associated with coronaviruses will appear. Scientists decided to determine where and when this could happen. To do this, they created several neural networks that assess the likelihood of the appearance of dangerous coronaviruses in bat populations.

We have prepared a list of bat species that should be studied in detail later. Studying their viruses and life habits will help us narrow down the number of bats that will need to be monitored to understand when and where the next coronavirus outbreak might occur. Daniel Becker, co-author of the study and associate professor at the University of Oklahoma

As a result, researchers have identified more than 400 species of bats that could potentially become the source of a new coronavirus similar to COVID-19. This list includes not only bats from Eurasia, but also several dozen species of their relatives living in equatorial and tropical Africa, as well as in different regions of the New World.

Most of these species are concentrated in Indonesia, Thailand and other countries of Southeast Asia, as well as in some European countries, in the Congo basin and in other parts of equatorial Africa.

The study of the viruses of these bats, as the calculations of the neural network show, will allow scientists to double the number of pathogens of this type known to science. This will help you understand when the next outbreak will occur, so you can control it.