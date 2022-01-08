New autonomous robot can drill even the hardest rock on Earth

San Francisco-based startup Petra said it has created a non-contact robot that uses thermal drilling to destroy even the hardest rocks.

The Swifty semi-autonomous robotic system can create tunnels with a diameter of 46-152 cm in all rocks. The device blasts the rock with a high pressure hot head. The video shows that the stone glows, charred and collapses.

Petra demonstrated the robot’s capabilities and drilled a 61 cm tunnel through 6 m of quartzite. This rock, according to the head of the company, is the hardest rock on earth, which usually needs to be blasted with dynamite.

The robot heats and grinds the hardest rock on Earth without touching it. The company says this Swifty uses a combination of remote control and machine vision to get the job done. It is also the first robot that can drive out of its own tunnel.

The Swifty costs 30-90% less than conventional trenchless methods, and the robot also opens up access to previously un-drillable areas.

Petra emphasizes that the new technology will make it much easier to lay vital power and communication cables underground.