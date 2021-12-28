New CDC guidelines for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

The omicron strain accounts for 73% of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reduced the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 from ten to five days. The CDC noted that asymptomatic people after isolation should wear a mask in the presence of others for five days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends five-day quarantine for those who have been exposed to the virus and have not been vaccinated or those who received a second dose of the vaccine six months ago. In addition, the five-day quarantine applies to those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and were exposed to the virus. The quarantine period should be accompanied by strict wearing of the mask for an additional five days.

“The CDC’s updated isolation and quarantine guidelines balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

