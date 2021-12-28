New Chinese AI satellite works 3 times faster than analogs

The new generation of China’s Earth observation satellites has unrivaled scanning speed and far surpasses the capabilities of America’s WorldView-4 satellites.

China’s new Beijing-3 satellites capture a wider swath and capture images during rapid maneuvers. This indicates a high degree of stabilization of the scanning systems.

The new CAST3000E system for the Beijing-3 satellites provides images of the Earth’s surface from an altitude of 500 km: they can be taken while moving with a rotation of 10 degrees per second.

The device can take pictures in unusual maneuvers, for example, it filmed the bed of the Yangtze River with a length of 6,300 km in one flight from north to south. Conventional observation satellites are incapable of this, since they work only with a narrow strip of the surface in one revolution.

The system also uses AI to achieve high efficiency: it controls the onboard equipment and builds the observation trajectory. The device can monitor up to 500 areas per day and visit each up to 100 times during this period of time. The developers note that today there are no analogues of their system. Also, only a system of satellites can conduct observations.

The Beijing-3 satellite can store 1 TB of data on board and transmit information to Earth at a speed of 1 GB / s. Overall, it is up to 3 times faster than the WorldView-4 platform.