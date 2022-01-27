New details of Apple’s gaming console revealed

Xbox engineers will help Apple create a game console.

Apple has turned to Microsoft specialists for help in the development of its own game console. This is reported by the publication GizmoChina.

Journalists refer to the author of the Windows Central, Jez Corden, who revealed new details of the Apple game console in the Xbox Two podcast on YouTube. According to the expert, insiders informed him that Apple will invite several Xbox engineers to develop its game console.

According to Corden, Apple has little experience in creating a game console, so third-party specialists, whom the company will lure from Microsoft, will help it explore the possibility of developing its own console. “I’ve heard for a long time that Apple is thinking about creating a game console, and I do not know if there will be games in virtual reality, a metaverse or something like that,” the author noted.

The journalist said that Apple is known for starting work on many new products, but cancels them after a while. It is also likely that this rumor does not reflect the current situation in the company and Apple has already curtailed the project.

The fact that Apple intends to enter the gaming console market, sources of iDrop News said in October. The device will be created on the basis of the Apple TV set-top box and will receive its own gamepad.