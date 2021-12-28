New electric snowmobile sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds

Taiga Motors has released a powerful electric snowmobile. It can reach speeds of up to 100 km / h in just 3 seconds.

The new Ekko snowmobile, the developers say, has huge torque, zero throttle lag, and a thermal management system that keeps the battery in optimal condition, even at zero.

It is also possible to set custom drive parameters, and a mobile application will allow you to plan a route and track movement along it.

Ekko will be released in two versions: standard and advanced. The first reaches speeds from 0 to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds thanks to a 120-horsepower electric transmission.

One full charge is enough for 98 km. The advanced version duplicates the standard one, with the exception of the 180-horsepower engine for the 3.3-second sprint. The cruising range is 131 km.

The snowmobile has double wishbone suspension at the front with 220mm travel, and multi-link rear suspension with 270mm travel.