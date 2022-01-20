New Liquid Lens Will Replace Many Smartphone Lenses

Researchers have developed a new liquid lens that uses voltage changes to adjust the focal length.

Researchers in China have created a new type of adaptive liquid lens that changes its focal length when voltage is applied. The lens was made using a new electrically sensitive fluid: the development is small and light, so it can be adapted for smartphones and other gadgets.

Today, gadgets are made with durable lenses that work well, but they have a limited range of focal lengths. This is why modern smartphones are now equipped with two, three, four or more lenses specialized for macro, wide-angle or telephoto shots.

But liquid lenses are more flexible, so they can easily switch between all of these focal lengths. Liquid lenses themselves are not a new discovery, technology companies have been promising to introduce them into devices since 2004, but the first such model appeared only in 2021 in the Xiaomi Mi Mix phone.

The authors of the new work have created a lens that will be simpler in architecture than its counterparts. It was developed using a liquid called dibutyl adipate (DBA) and has an electronegative molecular structure. This means that its shape will change when DC is applied.

To create the lens, the developers filled an annular electrode with this DBA fluid. Since the electrode is coated with a water-repellent layer, the surface of the liquid forms a domed shape. When voltage is applied to it, DBA molecules gather at one end of the tube, changing the dome and, as a result, the focal length of the lens. When the electric field disappears, the liquid returns to its normal form.

During testing, the liquid lens changed its focal length from 7.5 mm to 13.1 mm as the voltage was increased from zero to 100 V. The resolution was almost 29 lines per millimeter and the lens transmitted about 95% of visible light. The liquid lens also performed well in the temperature range of 20 to 100°C.