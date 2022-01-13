New reform in the U.S. will allow prisoners to apply for release earlier

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, prisoners will be able to gain up to 15 credit days for every 30 days of voluntary participation in special programs aimed at reducing the level of recidivism.

Inmates of federal prisons in the United States will have the opportunity to apply for early release by participating in programs to reduce recidivism. This is stated in a message distributed on Thursday by the press service of the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The Ministry of Justice announces that a new law has been entered into the federal register implementing a program for crediting [worked] time <…> for persons who are in federal prisons and have committed nonviolent crimes,” the text says. Prisoners will be able to gain from 10 to 15 credit days for every 30 days of voluntary participation in special programs aimed at reducing the level of recidivism. In the future, as noted, these days will be taken into account when transferring early from penitentiary institutions to rehabilitation centers or under house arrest. In some cases, prisoners will be able to accumulate up to one year in the offset.

As the Ministry of Justice added, prison reform is being carried out as part of the updating of the law “On the first step” adopted in the United States in 2018. As the Reuters news agency notes, the law has been criticized in society for too difficult conditions for accumulating credit days.

The updated law will be retroactive. Prisoners who have participated in such programs since 2018 will be able to use previously accumulated days with the consent of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.