New solar-powered facades heat and cool the room

A facade for a modular building has appeared. It heats and cools the room using solar energy.

Each block of the modular facade is 125 cm long and 30 cm wide. One block can serve a room with an area of ​​up to 24 m². It contains a photovoltaic panel that generates enough energy to run a mini heat pump that produces three to four units of heat per unit of electricity.

To heat the room, the system uses fan coil units to transfer external heat into the room. And cooling occurs due to the removal of heat from the room, then it is blown out. A decentralized ventilation system regulates this air exchange and allows the room to “breathe”. The device can also be connected to a mains power supply if the solar cells are not producing enough energy.

The developers note that the modular façade is designed to retrofit older buildings, especially those built between the 1950s and 1970s. Facades will help bring these buildings up to modern environmental standards much faster, easier and less costly.

The authors note that it is possible not to renovate old buildings, but simply to remove part of the original facade and replace it with new modules. And later, as technology develops, the modules can be easily replaced with more advanced ones.

By comparison, up to 30% of office buildings built in Germany between 1950 and 1990 consume about 3,200 GWh of electricity per year. Modular facades can bring this down to just 600 GWh.