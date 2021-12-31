New Year celebrations will be held in Times Square in New York, despite the pandemic

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, will have to take the oath of office in the main city square shortly after the crystal ball drops at midnight

New York will limit the number of people in Times Square who gather annually to watch the famous six-ton crystal ball encrusted with almost 2,700 Waterford crystals descend, counting down the last seconds until the New Year. Usually tens of thousands of guests gather here on New Year’s Eve, but this time there will be “only” 15 thousand of them.

“We are very pleased to welcome visitors to Times Square again on New Year’s Eve,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “Our goal is to hold a safe and responsible event for the whole world.”

Last year, Times Square remained closed to the general public. This time, because of the pandemic, there were also doubts about whether New York would be able to hold the holiday as usual – especially against the background of the registration of a record number of cases of COVID in the previous days. Some cities, such as Atlanta, have canceled their celebrations.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has grown to a record high – an average of more than 265,000 cases per day. According to city services, 39,590 cases were reported in New York City on December 28.

Rap artist LL Cool J was supposed to be among those who will take the stage in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but he announced that he would refuse to participate because his COVID test gave a positive result.

However, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the celebrations in Times Square “will show the world that New York is fighting an epidemic.” Officials said that those who gather in the square will have to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. The organizers initially counted on 50 thousand guests, but the plans were reduced due to the spread of infection.

New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, is due to be sworn in at Times Square shortly after the crystal ball drops. On Thursday, he expressed hope that 2022 would be “a new beginning for our masculinity.”

College students Sisters Mary and Vanessa Anyakwo were also cautiously optimistic when they came to Times Square for a walk from Elmsford, New York: “I have much more hopes than last year, because I think now there are more opportunities to cope with the pandemic,” Mary, 20, said. “Last year, I didn’t expect it to be so crowded again,” added Vanessa, 22, looking at the crowd.

Paolo Brugger, 55, banker from Zurich, Switzerland, reflects on a world that is tired of just enduring wave after wave of the epidemic: “Now many people ask themselves: “Is this really going to happen every year? Will a new strain appear again, and all over again?” Nevertheless, he was optimistic about 2022, because thanks to vaccines and new treatments for COVID-19, “the worst is over.”