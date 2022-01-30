New York airports intend to restore air traffic during the day

New York airports are planning to gradually restore air traffic on Sunday morning after a snowfall that hit the East Coast of the United States.

Earlier it was reported about the first serious snowfall in New York this year. New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport reported that more than 76% of scheduled flights out of 877 were canceled on Saturday due to weather conditions. Before going to the airport, passengers were urged to check the status of the flight in the carrier companies. LaGuardia Airport also called for clarifying the status of flights.

“We expect a slow recovery of flight activity on Sunday morning, January 30, with a gradual increase of flights during the day,” said in a message posted on the pages of John F. Kennedy Airport and LaGuardia Airport on Twitter.

In total, over 3.5 thousand flights were canceled and more than 80 thousand consumers were de-energized on Saturday in the United States, another wave of winter weather with snowfall, icing and strong winds hit the East Coast.

The natural cataclysm, in the band of which about 50 million Americans found themselves, originated in the area of South and North Carolina and moves along the Atlantic coast to the north – through Delaware, New Jersey and New York to the states of New England.