New York Attorney General summoned Trump’s children to testify

New York Attorney General Letitia James has summoned the children of former U.S. President Donald Trump Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. to testify as part of an investigation into possible fraud in the Trump Organization Company owned by him. This was reported on Monday by The New York Times, citing a source.

Earlier it became known that the New York State Prosecutor’s office also intends to interrogate the former U.S. president himself. According to the source of the publication, the summons to him and his children were handed over on December 1, 2021. They demand that Donald Trump testify under oath on January 7, 2022. Trump’s lawyers, in turn, sued state Attorney Letitia James, claiming that she violated the rights of the former president.

The Prosecutor General expects to receive testimony as part of the investigation that Trump’s company could have intentionally allowed an incorrect valuation of property for various organizations. Another son of the former president, Eric Trump, was questioned in this case back in the fall of 2020.