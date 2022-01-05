Next-gen VR headset: Sony announces PlayStation VR2

Sony is preparing to begin production of the PlayStation VR 2.

Sony is gearing up to mass-produce the PlayStation VR 2. Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan announced this at Sony’s presentation at CES 2022.

The device will have an OLED display with a resolution of 2000 × 2040 per eye, and support for 4K resolution with HDR mode. Refresh rate: 90 Hz or 120 Hz.

According to Ryan, the helmet will have adjustable lenses and a 110-degree field of view.

In total, the device will house four cameras on the helmet and one on the controllers for tracking eye movements, there will also be a built-in microphone and the ability to connect headphones.

The headset requires one USB Type-C cable to work with the PS5.

Ryan also announced the first big new PS VR2 exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain.