Nicolas Cage’s young wife is pregnant — he will become a father for the third time

The actor and his wife reported about the replenishment in the family.

57-year-old Nicolas Cage will become a father for the third time. His young wife Riko Shibata is pregnant. The joyful news was reported by foreign media with reference to the actor’s entourage. Recall that the lovers have an age difference of about 30 years. However, this does not prevent them from demonstrating warm relations in public. Recall that Riko is younger than the eldest son of her beloved by 4 years.

The star couple met last year in Japan. Shibata also worked as an actress and starred in the same project with Cage. The actor announced his engagement on his brother Mark Coppola’s radio show in 2020, after Riko visited New York with him.

Nicolas Cage was married four times, including to Oscar winner Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. The actor has two children from different relationships.