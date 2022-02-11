Nine-hour talks between Ukraine and Russia ended in vain

However, both sides expressed a desire to continue the negotiation process.

The nearly nine-hour Russian-Ukrainian talks held in the German capital on Thursday did not lead to a breakthrough in signing a joint document, but both sides agreed to continue negotiations. The Reuters news agency reported this with reference to the head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, who took part in the negotiations in Berlin.

High-ranking representatives of the governments of Ukraine and Russia met in the German capital to participate in negotiations on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said at a press briefing that the two sides would probably meet again soon, and expressed hope for a breakthrough in the exchange of prisoners and the opening of checkpoints in eastern Ukraine.

Russia said the latest round of talks with Ukraine, France and Germany on resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine had not led to any new agreement, and criticized what it called a “lack of clarity” in Ukraine’s position.

Dmitry Kozak, the envoy of the Russian President, said after the talks in Berlin that the Ukrainian vision of the future of the separatist-controlled Donbas is “unclear” to him.

The European Union on Thursday accused Russia of fomenting the Ukrainian crisis and trying to divide EU members by sending letters to individual European states asking them to clarify their position on the principles of international security.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said he had responded to letters sent by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to several European countries with a request to give his interpretation of the doctrine of “indivisible security.”

Borrell said he responded to Lavrov on behalf of the entire European bloc.

“The EU has a common foreign and security policy, and our goal is to work together on all issues of common interest,” he said. “This also includes coordinating responses to emails.”

Borrell noted that his move received “unanimous” support among all 27 EU member states.

Lavrov specifically asked that the countries he addressed respond on their own behalf, and not on behalf of the European Union. However, Borrell replied that EU members are free to decide for themselves how they want to respond to Moscow’s requests.

“Only those who are interested in dividing us can doubt such a decision,” he said.

Borrell said that his letter to the Russian Foreign Minister “touches on the issues raised by Minister Lavrov and confirms the proposal of the EU and its member states to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen security for all parties.”