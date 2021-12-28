No matter what: J.K. Rowling will appear in a special episode of “Harry Potter”

This year we are especially looking forward to January 1st! And all because the premiere of the special edition of “Harry Potter” will take place. The actors returned to the scenery of the school of wizards for the first time, where they talked to each other and remembered how the shooting took place.

Earlier there were rumors that J.K. Rowling, the main creator of the Harry Potter universe, would not be in the special episode. However, this is not the case.

The Independent published a preview, which says that Rowling will appear at the moment when the actors tell what influence the writer had on their lives. However, perhaps Joan will be shown only in archival footage.

Earlier, the writer wanted to be suspended from participating in a special episode because of scandalous statements.

“If there is no biological sex, then there is no same-sex love either. If gender does not exist, then the whole reality in which women live is erased. I know many trans people and love them, but the blurring of the concept of biological sex takes away from many people the opportunity to meaningfully discuss their lives. I’m telling the truth, and I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Rowling said.