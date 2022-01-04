“Nord Stream-2” may start operating in mid-2022

The “Nord Stream-2” pipeline, through which Russian gas will be transported to Germany, can be certified in the middle of the year, said Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of one of the sponsors of the project.

The pipeline is awaiting final certification from the German agency, which has previously stated that no decision will be made in the first half of 2022.

“I don’t see any political interference; the agency is reviewing the documents as planned. This could happen in mid-2022. “Nord Stream-2″ is important,” Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper, told the German Rheinische Post.

Uniper is one of the five European energy companies that have paid half of the construction cost of “Nord Stream-2” in the amount of $ 11 billion. Other companies are Wintershall Dea, Shell, OMV and Engie

“Every additional import opportunity helps to ease the situation on the gas market,” Maubach said. But, of course, there are political risks: if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates, the pipeline may become the object of American sanctions.”