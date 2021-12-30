“Nord Stream-2” was filled with gas

The operator of the gas pipeline said that it is ready to start gas supplies.

The operator of the controversial “Nord Stream-2” gas pipeline, leading from Russia to Germany, said that the pipeline is filled with gas and is ready for the start of fuel supplies.

“On December 29, the procedure for filling the second line of the “Nord Stream-2″ gas pipeline with gas was completed,” the operator company Nord Stream 2 AG said.

“This pressure is enough to start transporting gas in the future,” the Swiss-based company said.

The new gas pipeline running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea consists of two parallel threads capable of transporting a total of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The construction of the new gas pipeline was completed in September after several years of controversy, but it has not yet received approval from German regulatory authorities.

The regulator said that this procedure is likely to be delayed until the second half of 2022.