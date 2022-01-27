North Korea conducted a missile launch

This may be the sixth North Korean missile test in a month.

North Korea has fired at least one “unknown projectile” into the sea near its east coast. This was reported by the South Korean military.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea reported that it had detected the moment of launch, but did not provide any other information.

Later it was clarified that we are talking about the launch of two, presumably, ballistic missiles.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched two “cruise missiles” into the sea near the east coast. Earlier in January, North Korea tested tactical guided missiles, two “hypersonic missiles” and a railway-based missile system.