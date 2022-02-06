North Korea continues to develop nuclear and missile programs

Last year, the DPRK continued to develop its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Cyberattacks on cyber currency exchanges have become an important source of revenue for the regime.

This, in particular, is stated in a confidential UN report, some of the provisions of which were published by Reuters.

This annual report has been prepared for the UN Security Council committee on sanctions against North Korea.

According to the report, despite the fact that North Korea did not conduct nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles last year, it continues to develop capabilities for the production of fissile materials.

In addition, the DPRK continues to develop the appropriate infrastructure and searches for the necessary materials and technologies abroad, including through cyber tools and joint research.

Since 2006, the UN Security Council has repeatedly banned the DPRK from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches. According to the report, there is an intensification of missile tests by North Korea.

The DPRK actively uses cyber-attacks on financial institutions and companies engaged in cryptocurrencies to obtain finance. According to one of the sources of the report, in the period from 2020 to mid-2021, the DPRK stole more than $ 50 million from at least three cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Europe and Asia.

In 2019, the UN reported that with the help of cyber-attacks, North Korea received approximately $ 2 billion, which was directed to the development of its weapons of mass destruction programs.