North Korea has tested a hypersonic missile

The U.S. Department of State said that this is a violation of a number of UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA. According to KCNA, the missile maneuvered and hit the target at a distance of 700 km.

The missile launch on Wednesday was tracked by the military of several countries and drew criticism from the governments of the United States, South Korea and Japan.

For the first time, the DPRK conducted a hypersonic weapon test in September 2021. Hypersonic missiles are capable of reaching targets at low altitudes and reaching speeds five times the speed of sound.

The KCNA report states that the latest test is of particular importance because it contributes to the modernization of the DPRK’s strategic weapons.

North Korea has not conducted nuclear tests and launches of long-range ballistic missiles since 2017. In recent years, it has created and tested other types of missiles potentially capable of overcoming the missile defense systems of the United States and South Korea.

The U.S. Department of State said the latest tests violate several UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to North Korea’s neighbors and the international community.