North Korea launched an unidentified projectile

BY Ivan Maltsev
26 Views
North Korea launched an unidentified projectile

The DPRK launched an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the Coast Guard of Japan reports.

It is noted that the projectile has already fallen. Vessels currently at sea were advised to exercise caution and not approach suspicious objects in case of their detection.

According to NHK, a crisis headquarters has been set up at the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“Representatives of responsible departments are holding an emergency meeting at the formed crisis headquarters at the Prime Minister’s office in order to collect information and confirm possible damage,” the channel reports.

The possible launch was also reported by the Yonhap news agency.

“The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea announced the launch,” the agency’s publication says.

This is the seventh DPRK weapons test this year.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send