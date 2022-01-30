North Korea launched an unidentified projectile

The DPRK launched an unknown projectile towards the Sea of Japan, the Coast Guard of Japan reports.

It is noted that the projectile has already fallen. Vessels currently at sea were advised to exercise caution and not approach suspicious objects in case of their detection.

According to NHK, a crisis headquarters has been set up at the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“Representatives of responsible departments are holding an emergency meeting at the formed crisis headquarters at the Prime Minister’s office in order to collect information and confirm possible damage,” the channel reports.

The possible launch was also reported by the Yonhap news agency.

“The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea announced the launch,” the agency’s publication says.

This is the seventh DPRK weapons test this year.