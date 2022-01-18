North Korea successfully tested a guided tactical missile

BY Ivan Maltsev
North Korea successfully tested a guided tactical missile

This is Pyongyang’s fourth missile test since the beginning of 2022.

The North Korean news agency KCNA announced the successful launch of guided tactical missiles. This was the latest in a series of recent tests that demonstrated the development of the DPRK’s missile program against the backdrop of stalled negotiations on denuclearization.

The missile test was the fourth for the DPRK in 2022. So earlier launches of “hypersonic missiles” capable of developing high speed and maneuvering after launch took place. Another test took place on Friday using a pair of short-range ballistic missiles (SRBM) launched from a train.

South Korea’s military said on Monday that North Korea launched two SRBM from an airport in its capital Pyongyang, which flew about 380 km at a maximum altitude of 42 km.

The U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sun Kim, called on Pyongyang to “stop its illegal and destabilizing activities” and resume dialogue, saying he was open to a meeting “without preconditions.” This was stated by the Department of State after a telephone conversation with Seoul and Tokyo.

