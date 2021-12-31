Nuclear nonproliferation conference postponed due to COVID-19

BY Ivan Maltsev
The conference was scheduled to begin next Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York.

The UN Conference on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons has been postponed to August next year due to a sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 against the background of the spread of the Omicron variant.

The Conference of the Parties to the concluded Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) was to begin next Tuesday at the UN headquarters in New York after two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs sent out an email on Thursday notifying that the conference is now postponed to August 1, 2022.

The NPT is an international treaty concluded in 1970 aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

