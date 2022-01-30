NYT warned of stock market crash due to US sanctions against Russia

BY Ivan Maltsev
Possible U.S. sanctions against Russia could cause a “financial panic” and deal a serious blow to the global economy, the New York Times newspaper writes.

The authors of the article believe that restrictive measures against Moscow could be a shock to the economies of developed countries, especially European ones, and jeopardize the stability of the global financial system.

“The extremely severe sanctions that U.S. officials are threatening to impose on Russia can cause high inflation, lead to a stock market crash and other forms of financial panic. They will harm Americans themselves – from billionaires to government officials and middle-class families,” the publication says.

Publicists also suggested that Russia could take countermeasures, for example, “to limit gas supplies to Europe.”

Columnists of the American newspaper criticized Washington’s rhetoric, since no one had previously tried to impose extensive sanctions against such large economies as the Russian one.

Western countries threaten Russia with “unprecedented sanctions” in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. As previously reported by Reuters, citing other official sources in the White House, restrictions may affect financial institutions, aviation, maritime, robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and the defense industry.

Kyiv and Western politicians have claimed in recent months that Russia has concentrated troops on the border with Ukraine. As the Kremlin stressed, the armed forces move within their own territory — this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

The Foreign Ministry explained that statements about “Russian aggression” are used as a pretext to build up the contingent of the North Atlantic Alliance in the border regions, and such accusations are both ridiculous and dangerous.

