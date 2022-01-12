Oceans reach record temperatures in 2021

An international team of scientists has recorded a record temperature of the world’s oceans. Moreover, this is the third record-breaking warm year for water, which covers most of the planet.

Scientists recorded the highest ocean temperature ever recorded in 2021, according to a new study. This is primarily due to the climate crisis and is a very simple indicator of global warming.

Moreover, the record was recorded in the upper 2 thousand meters of the oceans per year, when La Niña occurred – a climatic phenomenon that cools the waters of the Pacific Ocean. This is the third modern record; in the 20th century, the record temperature was recorded in 1955. The second hottest year for the oceans was 2020, and the third was 2019.

“The heat content of the ocean is growing steadily around the world, and it is a major indicator of anthropogenic climate change,” said Kevin Trenbert, a climatologist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado and co-author of the study, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

Warmer ocean waters contribute to increased storms, hurricanes and extreme rainfall, the article says, increasing the risk of severe flooding. The heated water expands and eats away at the huge ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica, which collectively release about 1 ton of ice per year. Both processes are contributing to the rise in ocean levels.

The oceans absorb about a third of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities, which leads to their acidification. This is affecting the degradation of coral reefs, which are home to a quarter of the world’s marine life and a source of food for more than 500 million people.