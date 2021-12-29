Officially: Arnold Schwarzenegger divorced his wife after 10 years

10 years of divorce proceedings have come to an end. Actor and ex-governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger divorced his wife Maria Shriver, TMZ reports.

For more than 10 years, the former spouses could not resolve the issue with the property, so the process dragged on for so many years. Recall that Maria Shriver filed for divorce back in 2011 after Arnold confessed that he was the father of the child of their housekeeper Joseph Baena. And only in the summer of this year, the actor himself agreed to the dissolution of the marriage.

The couple has four children: 31-year-old Katherine, 29-year-old Christina, 27-year-old Patrick and 23-year-old Christopher. Earlier it was reported that Arnold and Maria’s property is worth more than $ 400 million and that there was no prenuptial agreement between them, which means that all their property should be divided in half.