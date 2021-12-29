Oil reserves in the United States fell by almost 3.6 million barrels

Analysts expected a reduction in inventories by 2.7 million barrels.

Commercial oil reserves in the United States over the past week decreased by 3.576 million barrels and on December 24 amounted to 419.995 million barrels, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

At the same time, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reduction in inventories by 2.7 million barrels.

March Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange rose by 1.39% to $79.76 per barrel, the price of WTI oil rose by 1.49% to $77.11 per barrel.