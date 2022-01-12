Oil reserves in the United States fell by almost 4.6 million barrels

At the same time, analysts expected a reduction in inventories by 1.85 million barrels.

Commercial oil reserves in the United States over the past week decreased by 4,553 million barrels and on January 7 amounted to 413,298 million barrels, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

At the same time, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reduction in inventories by 1.85 million barrels.

March Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange rose by 1.46% to $84.94 per barrel, the price of WTI oil rose by 2.01% to $82.85 per barrel.