Oil reserves in the United States increased by 515 thousand barrels

BY Ivan Maltsev
72 Views
Oil reserves in the United States increased by 515 thousand barrels

At the same time, analysts expected a reduction in inventories by 1.75 million barrels.

Commercial oil reserves in the United States over the past week increased by 515 thousand barrels and on January 14 amounted to 413.813 million barrels, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

At the same time, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reduction in inventories by 1.75 million barrels.

March Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange rose by 0.45% to $88.84 per barrel, the price of WTI oil rose by 0.83% to $86.51 per barrel.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send