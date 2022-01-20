Oil reserves in the United States increased by 515 thousand barrels

At the same time, analysts expected a reduction in inventories by 1.75 million barrels.

Commercial oil reserves in the United States over the past week increased by 515 thousand barrels and on January 14 amounted to 413.813 million barrels, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

At the same time, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reduction in inventories by 1.75 million barrels.

March Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange rose by 0.45% to $88.84 per barrel, the price of WTI oil rose by 0.83% to $86.51 per barrel.