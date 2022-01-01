Okinawa recorded a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections among the U.S. military

The total number of infected in the ranks of the U.S. military, who are in Japan, exceeded 3.6 thousand.

At least 235 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected over the past day among U.S. military personnel on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, which has become a record high since the beginning of the pandemic. This was reported on Saturday by the Kyodo news agency.

There is no information about the presence or absence of an Omicron strain in them. At the same time, the total number of infected in the ranks of the U.S. military, who are in Japan, exceeded 3.6 thousand.

A massive outbreak of infections was noted at several American bases in Japan, including Iwakuni (Yamaguchi Prefecture) and Camp Hansen on the southern island of Okinawa. Cases of coronavirus infection at the facilities were recorded after the rotation of military personnel recently transferred to Japan. None of them underwent PCR tests before leaving the United States and upon entering the country.

Since December 30, Japan has introduced a mandatory requirement for the U.S. military to take a PCR test within 24 hours from the moment of crossing the border. In addition, military personnel will also undergo preliminary testing 72 hours before departure from the United States.

In total, more than 50 thousand American troops are stationed in Japan, including a marine division on the island of Okinawa.