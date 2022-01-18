On an anomalous planet, a year lasts three days. But maybe it’s a failed star

Scientists have taken a close look at the extreme seasons on planet XO-3b thanks to NASA’s retired telescope.

The researchers used NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope to capture a year on an exoplanet called XO-3b. On this hot Jupiter, it lasts only three Earth days. During this time, the exoplanet experiences a one-day summer and a two-day winter – and while the seasons pass quickly, they are also very dramatic, scientists say.

“We have observed seasonal temperature fluctuations hundreds of times stronger than on Earth,” explains Lisa Dang, PhD and Ph.D. in astrophysics at McGill University in Canada, during a press conference held by the American Astronomical Society.

Another feature of XO-3b is that the change of seasons on the planet is caused by the planet’s oval orbit around the star. This affects the amount of radiation received. Recall that on Earth, the seasons are caused by the tilt of the planet’s axis.

Finding a large planet orbiting so close to its star, but in an ellipse, is unusual. Scientists believe that XO-3b does not orbit its star for very long, from an astronomical point of view. But the strange orbit isn’t the only surprising feature scientists have discovered. NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope specializes in detecting infrared light, which also appears as heat. And when it was sent to XO-3b, scientists noticed stronger infrared signatures – and therefore a hotter planet – than scientists expected. Closer observation showed that even the planet’s strange seasons couldn’t handle the extreme temperatures on XO-3b.

“This extra warming that we saw with Spitzer is not seasonal, it happens throughout the year,” explains Dang. “Our study of this hot Jupiter showed that it is heated not only by a nearby star, but also from within the planet.”

Astronomers have two theories about how the planet can generate excess heat. One possibility is tidal heating: as the planet orbits, the star’s gravity pulls it at different angles, stretching and deforming the planet. Another possible explanation is that the planet is actually not a planet at all, but something like a star. And the heating in it occurs due to thermonuclear reactions inside, like in the Sun. It may be a brown dwarf, a class of bodies that scientists often refer to as “failed stars”.