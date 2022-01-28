On the eve of Biden’s visit, a road bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh

The collapse occurred a few hours before the arrival of the president, who is going to discuss the implementation of the infrastructure reform plan in Pittsburgh.

On Friday morning in Pittsburgh, the second largest city in Pennsylvania, a two-lane road bridge collapsed, on which a passenger bus was traveling at the time of the disaster.

The collapse of the bridge occurred a few hours before President Joe Biden was due to visit the city to discuss a law on the creation of new infrastructure with a total cost of $ 1 trillion, including, among other things, bridge maintenance.

As a result of the collapse, several people were slightly injured, but, fortunately, no one was killed. The authorities used unmanned aerial vehicles to check for people under collapsed sections of bridges.

As stated in the police report, one of the sections of the automobile bridge on Forbes Avenue near the Frick Park collapsed shortly before 7 a.m. The photo from the scene shows that there is a passenger bus on one of the sections of the bridge.

City officials said the collapse caused a gas leak. The gas supply in the area was turned off for security reasons.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said that three or four cars were injured in the collapse, 10 people were slightly injured, and three were taken to the hospital. According to Jones, none of the victims is in critical condition. Authorities have ordered motorists to avoid the area.

The White House said in a statement that Biden will visit Pittsburgh despite today’s emergency.

“Our team is in touch with state officials and authorities on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse,” the statement said. “The President expresses his gratitude to the emergency response services that rushed to help the drivers who were on the bridge at that time.”