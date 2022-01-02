On the first day of 2022, 55-year-old Halle Berry got married

The Hollywood star shared with her fans the joyful news — on the first day of 2022, she had a wedding.

Halle Berry became the wife of the famous musician Van Hunt, with whom she had a relationship for a year. On Instagram, the actress posted wedding shots with her husband. It seems that the lovers did not want to arrange noisy festivities and spent this time together. The couple went to a tropical country, in which they legitimized the relationship.

“Well… it’s official from now on,” Holly writes on her blog.

It is worth noting that the wedding took place on January 1. The couple wanted to start 2022 with a new page in their family relations. For a celebrity, this marriage has already become the 4th. Previously, her husbands were athlete David Justice, actor Olivier Martinez and musician Eric Benet.