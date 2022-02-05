One person was killed in a shooting near a university in the United States

One person was killed and four injured in a shooting in a hookah bar near the Polytechnic University of Virginia in the United States, according to the police of the city of Blacksburg.

Earlier, information appeared on the university’s website about a shooting near the campus in the Melody hookah bar located in the center of Blacksburg.

“As a result of the shooting, five people were injured, four were taken to local hospitals, one died,” the police said in a statement on Facebook.

As noted in the statement of the university management, one of the victims is a student of this educational institution.

The police note that nothing is known about the severity of the injuries of the victims at the moment.

