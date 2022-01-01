OnePlus 10 Pro will be presented on January 11

Earlier, the CEO of OnePlus confirmed that the new flagships OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will debut in January. Later, the date was called January 4, but now other information has appeared.

One of the insiders posted a short video on social networks, which, presumably, is a promotional teaser for the OnePlus 10 Pro. It shows a smartphone with a design that we have already seen in the renders, and also indicates the date of the presentation – January 11th.

If this video is really official, then the presentation will take place in China on this day. It is possible that the premiere on the global market will be later or even earlier – possibly on January 4, as stated in the early leak.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be equipped with a second generation WQHD + LTPO display with a diagonal of 6.7 inches. It is also credited with a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, 80W wired, 50W wireless charging and a 5,000mAh battery.