Operators rejected the request of the US authorities to delay the deployment of 5G networks

At the same time, the heads of telecommunications companies said they were ready to take a six-month pause in the deployment of networks near certain airports.

Operators AT&T and Verizon rejected the request of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Steve Dikson to postpone the planned January 5 commissioning of cellular networks of the 5G standard. This was reported on Sunday by Bloomberg.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg and AT&T president John Stankey said in a joint letter that agreeing to the request to transfer control over “multibillion-dollar investments of companies in 50 megacities representing the lion’s share of the U.S. population” to the FAA would be “an irresponsible rejection of operational control necessary for the deployment of world-class communication networks and global competitive networks.”

The heads of telecommunications companies also said that they are ready to take a six-month pause in the deployment of networks near certain airports, which will be selected during negotiations with the U.S. authorities and representatives of the aviation industry.

On Friday, Buttigieg and Dikson appealed to operators AT &T and Verizon with a request to postpone the commissioning of cellular networks of the 5G standard scheduled for January 5, as this could threaten flight safety due to interference in the operation of aircraft electronics. The letter notes that we are talking about delaying the commissioning of networks for no more than two weeks, during which the FAA and representatives of the aviation industry will determine airports that have a buffer zone to ensure flight safety. The authors of the letter also ask operators to refrain from commissioning 5G networks near “priority airports”. According to their assumptions, the 5G network can be deployed there on a permanent basis by March.

