OPPO Find X5 Pro shown in real photos with original design and Hasselblad camera

At the beginning of the week, “live” photos of the OPPO Find X5 Pro in white appeared on the network, and now the smartphone has been shown live, but in a “metal” color that looks more attractive.

The close-up pictures show the main feature of the future flagship – the main camera. First of all, it stands out for its unusual design, so OPPO Find X5 Pro claims to be one of the most original devices of the year. You can also see the Hasselblad inscription, which indicates the cooperation of OPPO with this manufacturer.

The camera is rumored to combine a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 32MP Sony IMX709 wide-angle sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens. The front camera should be 32-megapixel.

In addition, the smartphone is credited with a 6.8-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display at 120 Hz, a Goodix G7 sub-screen scanner, a 5000 mAh battery with 80 W fast wired charging and 50 W wireless, Android 12 OS out of the box, as well as a top-end Snapdragon 8 chip Gen 1 and proprietary image processing chip MariSilicion.

The presentation is expected at the end of February. Apart from Find X5 Pro, OPPO is also due to introduce Find X5 and Find X5 Lite.