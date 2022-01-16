OPPO Reno 7 smartphone may enter the global market under a different name – OPPO Find X5 Lite

Not so long ago, we wrote that in the first quarter of 2022, OPPO should introduce the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro flagship smartphones. A third model was also expected in the family, and it looks like it will be OPPO Find X5 Lite.

But, most likely, it will not be a new model, but a renamed old one. This is hinted at by the EU certification application, which mentions both the OPPO Reno 7 and OPPO Find X5 Lite. According to insider data, OPPO Reno 7 introduced in China at the end of November may enter the international market as OPPO Find X5 Lite.

If true, the OPPO Find X5 Lite will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. As for the cameras, OPPO Reno 7 is equipped with a 32MP front camera and a triple main camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP).

But the design, judging by the renders, the OPPO Find X5 Lite will differ from its older brothers in the face of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.