OPPO Reno 7 smartphone may enter the global market under a different name – OPPO Find X5 Lite

BY Alexandr Ivanov
Not so long ago, we wrote that in the first quarter of 2022, OPPO should introduce the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro flagship smartphones. A third model was also expected in the family, and it looks like it will be OPPO Find X5 Lite.

But, most likely, it will not be a new model, but a renamed old one. This is hinted at by the EU certification application, which mentions both the OPPO Reno 7 and OPPO Find X5 Lite. According to insider data, OPPO Reno 7 introduced in China at the end of November may enter the international market as OPPO Find X5 Lite.

If true, the OPPO Find X5 Lite will feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. As for the cameras, OPPO Reno 7 is equipped with a 32MP front camera and a triple main camera (64MP + 8MP + 2MP).

But the design, judging by the renders, the OPPO Find X5 Lite will differ from its older brothers in the face of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

