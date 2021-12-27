OPPO today unveiled a new cheap smartphone OPPO A11s

OPPO today unveiled a new low-cost smartphone called OPPO A11s.

The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which works in conjunction with 4 or 8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal memory (depending on the configuration). A capacious 5000 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, supporting fast charging with a power of 18 watts.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD + resolution and increased refresh rate up to 90 Hz. The 8MP front camera is located in a small circular cutout in the upper left corner, and the main camera consists of three modules: a 13MP sensor and two auxiliary lenses of 2MP each. Also on the back is a fingerprint scanner.

The thickness of the device is 8.4 mm, weight – 188 g. True, the gadget comes with the outdated Android 10 OS out of the box.

OPPO A11s will cost $ 155 for the 4/64 GB version. For the version with an increased amount of memory (8/128 GB), you will have to pay $ 188.