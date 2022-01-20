Oscar-winning director will make a fantastic film with Robert Pattinson

BY Ivan Maltsev
32 Views
Oscar-winning director will make a fantastic film with Robert Pattinson

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho plans to make a fantasy film with actor Robert Pattinson based on Edward Ashton’s book “Mickey7.” This is reported by Deadline.

It is noted that the director is negotiating about writing a script and filming. Negotiations are also underway with Pattinson.

Details of the plot were not disclosed. Ashton’s sci-fi novel is due to be released in the first quarter of 2022.

Bong Joon Ho is a South Korean film director and screenwriter. He is the winner of four Academy Awards in one year for the film “Parasite.” Also for this film, the director received the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send